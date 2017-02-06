Versailles boys swim team places 3rd at Tippecanoe Relays

TROY – The Versailles High School boys swim team placed third at the Tippecanoe High School Relays swim meet on Saturday at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 208 points; 2nd, Troy, 144 points; 3rd, Versailles, 112 points; 4th, Tippecanoe, 106 points; and 5th, Bethel, 38 points.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

400 yard coed IM relay (two boys and two girls-each swims a 100 IM): 3rd, Emily Kramer, Cole Condon, Heather Albers, Clint Morgan, 4:35.85; 7th, Kasidy Dross, Stuart Baltes, Grace Carman, Nathanial Nelson, 5:08.53

200 yard butterfly relay (each swims a 50 butterfly): 1st, Kyle Dapore, Stuart Baltes, Cole Condon, Pete Barga, 1:55.87

200 yard backstroke relay (each swims a 50 backstroke): 3rd, Pete Barga, Kyle Dapore, Adam Gehret, Clint Morgan, 2:17.46

200 yard breaststroke relay (each swims a 50 breaststroke): 5th, Mitchell Huelskamp, Adam Gehret, Noah Waymire, Jarrod Wagner, 2:44.46

150 yard freestyle T-shirt relay: 1st, Jarrod Wagner, Mitchell Huelskamp, Kyle Dapore, Noah Waymire, 1:57.14

200 yard rotating relay (first swimmer swims a 25 fly/25 back; second swimmer swims a 25 back/25 breaststroke, third swimmer swims a 25 breaststroke/25 free, fourth swimmer swims a 25 free, 25 fly): 5th, Pete Barga, Jarrod Wagner, Noah Waymire, Nathanial Nelson, 2:24.53

200 yard Tarzan/corkscrew relay (each swimmer swims a 25 Tarzan with head above water and 25 corkscrew): 2nd, Clint Morgan, Nathanial Nelson, Kyle Dapore, Adam Gehret, 2:09.08

200 yard cannonball start freestyle relay: 2nd, Cole Condon, Nathanial Nelson, Stuart Baltes, Clint Morgan, 1:59.24; 6th, Mitchell Huelskamp, Adam Gehret, Noah Waymire, Jarrod Wagner, 2:15.01

200 yard kickboard relay: 2nd, Cole Condon, Stuart Baltes, Pete Barga, Mitchell Huelskamp, 2:49.90

The team is coached by Penny Cromwell and Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on Athletics, click on Sports Schedules and click on Swimming.