Greenville springs sports meeting scheduled for Feb. 15

GREENVILLE – For all Greenville seventh through 12th grade students and parents interested in participating in spring sports this year, there will be a mandatory Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports parent/player meeting held on Feb. 15 in the high school cafeteria.

The junior high meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and the high school meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

It is very important that students and at least one parent or guardian attend this meeting in regards to required paperwork and team specific information for the upcoming seasons.

Sports that are required to attend the meeting are: high school baseball, high school boys tennis, high school softball, high school track and field, junior high boys tennis and junior high track and field.