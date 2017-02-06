Tri-Village earns top seed in OHSAA girls basketball tournament

DARKE COUNTY – The Tri-Village girls basketball team earned the top seed in its sectional for the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament.

Tri-Village (19-0) earned the top seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional and will play 13th seeded Jefferson (3-13) at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Brookville.

Greenville (8-12) earned the sixth seed in the Division II Tecumseh sectional and will play seventh seeded Shawnee (8-13) at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Tecumseh.

Arcanum (14-7) earned the third seed in the Division III Franklin Monroe sectional and will play 15th seeded Indian Lake (5-16) at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Franklin Monroe.

Versailles (16-3) earned the second seed in the Division III Franklin Monroe sectional and will play 17th seeded Triad (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Franklin Monroe.

Franklin Monroe (12-8) earned the sixth seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional and will play seventh seeded Legacy Christian (13-6) at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Brookville.

Bradford (5-14) earned the ninth seed in the Division IV Brookville sectional and will play eighth seeded Yellow Springs (9-9) at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Brookville.

Ansonia (9-10) earned the seventh seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional. The Tigers, who received a first-round bye, will play the winner of third seeded Fort Loramie (13-6) and 10th seeded Riverside (3-16) at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Sidney.

Mississinawa Valley (1-19) earned the 11th seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional. The Blackhawks, who received a first-round bye, will play the winner of top seeded Jackson Center (15-3) and 12th seeded Fairlawn (0-17) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Sidney.

For complete brackets from the OHSAA girls basketball tournament, visit the OHSAA’s website at ohsaa.org or visit the Southwest District’s website at swdab.org.

Tri-Village’s Allie Downing shoots a 3-pointer during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Newton on Tuesday in New Madison. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Allie-Downing-WEB.jpg Tri-Village’s Allie Downing shoots a 3-pointer during a Cross County Conference girls basketball game against Newton on Tuesday in New Madison. Dale Barger|For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

