Presale tickets available for girls basketball tournament games

DARKE COUNTY – Multiple Darke County schools have announced presale ticket information for their varsity girls basketball sectional tournament games.

Bradford has presale tickets available for its sectional tournament game in the school office.

Arcanum has presale tickets for its girls basketball sectional tournament game available in the Arcanum High School attendance office. The cost is $6 per ticket.

Franklin Monroe has presale tickets available for its game available in the athletics office. Presale tickets are $6, and tickets at the gate at $7.

Presale tickets for Versailles’ game will be available in the Versailles High School office until 4 p.m. Feb. 16. All presale tickets are $6, and the Versailles Athletic Department receives a portion of the presale.