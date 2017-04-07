Posted on by

Singles play leads Greenville boys tennis team past Northmont


CLAYTON – With strong singles play the Greenville boys tennis team beat Northmont 3-2 on Friday to improve to 6-0.

Greenville’s Noah Haupt beat Cameron Coffman 6-3, 6-1 in the first singles match. In second singles the Green Wave’s Craig Manges swept Nathan Webb 6-0, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Branson Leigeber beat Gavin Lucas 6-0, 6-3.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith suffered their first loss the year, falling 4-6, 7-6 (9), 1-0 (5) to Cameron Daniel and Austin Lucas. In second doubles the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Bryan Day fell 7-5, 6-2 to Garrett Danner and Justin Bauser.

Greenville improved to 6-0 with the win while Northmont fell to 0-3.

Northmont won the junior varsity match 4-1. Tristan McDaniel won at junior varsity singles for Greenville.

