Bradford baseball team rallies to defeat Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY – Bradford rallied with eight runs in the final two innings to defeat Mississinawa Valley 13-11 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Friday.

Both teams scored three runs in the second inning. After Mississinawa Valley gained a 5-4 edge in the third inning, Bradford tied it up in the top of the fourth.

Mississinawa Valley went up 11-5 with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth, but Bradford stormed back with five runs in the sixth to make it 11-10 then scored three runs in the seventh to win 13-11.

Bradford had 11 hits and five errors on Friday. Mississinawa Valley had 13 hits and seven errors.

Wade Gerlach went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run for Bradford. Bryson Canan was 2-for-3, walked once, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in two runs. Parker Smith went 2-for-5. Alex Swabb was 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBI.

Bryant Byers was 1-for-5, scored a run and drove in two runs for Bradford. Chase Gambill was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Walker Branson was 1-for-5 and scored a run. Mason Justice walked once, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base, drove in a run and scored three runs. Dillon Reck walked once, drove in a run and scored two runs. Larkin Painter also scored a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow went 3-for-5 with two runs and a RBI. Andrew Johns went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Cody Dirksen was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Trent Collins went 1-for-4, walked once, stole a base and scored two runs.

Ethan Dirksen went 1-for-4 with a run and a RBI for Mississinawa Valley. Max Dirmeyer was 1-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Colton Hines went 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run. Casey Rust was 1-for-1 with a RBI. Cameron Shimp was 1-for-3 and stole a base. Matthew Slob scored a run.

Justice earned the win for Bradford as he pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Fischer Spencer went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and six unearned runs on seven hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Josh Phillips pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Slob was the losing pitcher for Mississinawa Valley as he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on one hit, three walks and two strikeouts. Ethan Dirksen pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout. Collins went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits, no walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts. Shimp pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed four unearned runs on two hits, one walk and one hit batter.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

