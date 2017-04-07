Versailles baseball team beats Miami East at Wright State

DAYTON – The Versailles baseball team held Miami East to just two hits in a 3-0 victory on Friday at Wright State University.

Versailles scored its first two runs in the top half of the third inning and then added its final run in the sixth inning.

Versailles had five hits and two errors in Friday’s game while Miami East had two hits and three errors.

Cole Neikamp pitched the first six innings for Versailles, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks, one hit batter and 10 strikeouts. Isaac Ruhenkamp pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two in the process, to earn the save.

Ruhenkamp led Versailles at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run. Austin Knapke was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. Kyle Subler was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run.

Niekamp went 1-for-4. Keaton McEdowney walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. Kurtis Rutschilling drove in a run.

Versailles improved to 5-1 with the victory.