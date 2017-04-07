Versailles softball team shuts out Fort Recovery

VERSAILLES – Cori Lawrence pitched a one-hit shutout as Versailles beat Fort Recovery 10-0 in a non-conference softball game on Friday.

While Fort Recovery couldn’t get any offense going, Versailles scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth in a five-inning run rule.

Versailles had 11 hits and one error on Friday. Fort Recovery had one hit and five errors.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing no runs on one hit, no walks and four strikeouts.

Kate Stammen went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a run and a RBI for Versailles. Sarah Gigandet was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney was 2-for-3 with two runs. Hailey McEldowney was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Anna Gehret went 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs.

Lawrence was 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in a run. Brynna Blakeley went 1-for-3, stole a base and drove in a run. Mallory George was 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Caitlin McEldowney drove in a run and scored a run.

Versailles improved to 3-2 with the win.