Arcanum baseball team shut out by Southeastern

ARCANUM – The Arcanum baseball team lost 3-0 to Southeastern on Friday.

Southeastern scored all three of the game’s runs in the top half of the third inning.

Arcanum two hits and two errors in Friday’s game while Southeastern had six hits and six errors.

Ben Sease went 1-for-3 with a double for Arcanum. Caleb Shilt was 1-for-2. Wade Meeks walked and stole a base.

Mitch Wogoman was charged with the loss as he allowed three runs on six hits, three walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. Steve Vanatta pitched one perfect inning in relief, striking out two.