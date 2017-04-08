Bradford baseball team defeats Temple Christian

BRADFORD – The Bradford baseball team finished an undefeated week by beating Temple Christian 9-4 on Saturday.

Temple Christian scored first with one run in the top half of the first inning, but Bradford responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 5-1. Both teams scored two runs in the fifth inning, Bradford scored two in the sixth and Temple Christian scored one in the seventh for the 9-4 final score.

Bradford had six hits and one error in the game while Temple Christian had eight hits and five errors.

Wade Gerlach was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Railroaders. Bryant Byers went 1-for-2 with a double, walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Parker Smith went 1-for-4, stole a base and scored two runs.

Bryson Canan was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run. Dillon Reck was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Chase Gambill scored a run.

Josh Phillips earned the win by pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Jeff Wolf pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on three hits, no walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts.