Mississinawa Valley softball team swept at Riverside

DE GRAFF – The Mississinawa Valley softball team lost two games to Riverside on Saturday, falling 15-6 in the first game and 18-6 in a five-inning run rule in the second game.

In game one Riverside took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the second inning. Mississinawa scored six runs in the top half of the third to go up 6-2, but Riverside scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 7-6. The Pirates then added six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to win 15-6.

Riverside out-hit Mississinawa Valley 19 to 13 in game one.

Bailey Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and two RBI for MV. Jolie Elson was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Amanda Jeffers was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Lindsay Johns was 2-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Taydem Elson was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Lupe Arrona was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Trinity Konwiczka was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Paxton Scholl was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Elson pitched the complete game, allowing 15 runs on 19 hits, two walks, three hit batters and three strikeouts.

In game two Riverside scored two runs in the first inning before MV scored six runs in the top half of the second inning to go up 6-2. Riverside then scored three runs in the second, eighth in the third and five in the fourth to win 18-6 in five innings.

Riverside out-hit Mississinawa Valley 14 to eight in game two.

Scholl went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases and a run for MV. Johns was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI.

Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Jeffers was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run. Makayla Coning was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Jolie Elson drove in a run.

Scholl pitched the complete game and allowed 18 runs on 14 hits, four walks, three hit batters and four strikeouts.