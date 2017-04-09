Tri-Village baseball team sweeps Yellow Springs

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village’s baseball team improved to 6-0 with two wins against Yellow Springs on Saturday.

Tri-Village had another late rally to win the first game 5-3.

Both teams scored one run in both the first and second innings, knotting the score at 2-2.

Yellow Springs took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the sixth, but Tri-Village responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to win 5-3. Jonny Wilson scored on a throwing error to tie the game in the sixth inning then Camren Munchel got a big two-out double to put the Patriots up 5-3.

Tri-Village had seven hits and no errors in the game. Yellow Springs had five hits and two errors.

Luke Wheeler went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for the Patriots. Jackson Plush was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Munchel pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Christian Ricker went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on one hit, two walks and five strikeouts. Wilson earned the win to improve to 3-0 as he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Tri-Village won game two 15-3 in a five-inning run rule. Yellow Springs scored one run in the second inning and two in the third while Tri-Village scored two in the first, seven in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Tri-Village had 16 hits and one error in the second game while Yellow Springs had three hits and four errors.

Ricker went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Trey Frech was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Jared Buckley went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Munchel was 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Buckley pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three walks and a strikeout. Gage Hileman, the winning pitcher, went 2 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Frech pitched a scoreless inning and allowed one hit while striking out one.