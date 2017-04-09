Tri-Village softball team run ruled at St. Henry

ST. HENRY – The Tri-Village softball team lost 13-2 in a five-inning run rule at St. Henry on Friday.

St. Henry scored two runs in the first inning, five in the third and six in the fourth while holding Tri-Village to two runs in the top of the fifth.

Tri-Village had nine hits and seven errors in the game while St. Henry had 12 hits and four errors.

Danika Mann went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Breeann Lipps also went 2-for-3. Madi Foreman was 1-for-1 with a RBI. Shelby Frech went 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Andi Bietry was 1-for-3. Rachel Miller went 1-for-3. Shelby Holzapfel was 1-for-4. Payge Malott walked and scored a run.

Bree Wilson was the losing pitcher as she went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, three walks and one strikeout. Breanna Locke pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two earned runs and four unearned runs on three hits. Shelby Bennett pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit.