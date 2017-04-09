Tri-Village softball team run rules Yellow Springs twice

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village softball team run ruled Yellow Springs twice on Saturday.

In the first game Tri-Village run ruled Yellow Springs 15-5 in five innings.

Yellow Springs took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Tri-Village responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame. Yellow Springs cut its deficit to 7-5 in the second inning before Tri-Village added one run in the third inning and seven in the fourth.

Tri-Village had 11 hits and three errors in the game while Yellow Springs had five hits and four errors.

Danika Mann was 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, two runs and three RBI. Rachel Miller went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Kloey Murphey was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two runs and a RBI. Payge Malott was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs.

Shelby Frech went 1-for-3 with a triple. Andi Bietry was 1-for-1 with two walks, three stolen bases, three runs and a RBI. Breeann Lipps was 1-for-4 with two runs. Logan Brooks walked once, scored a run and drove in a run. Peyton Bietry had one RBI.

Bree Wilson pitched the complete game, allowing three earned runs and two unearned runs on five hits, six walks and one strikeout.

Tri-Village won the second game of the doubleheader 14-4 in a six-inning run rule.

Yellow Springs took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning before Tri-Village went up 4-2 with three runs in the first and one in the second. Yellow Springs added one more run in both the fourth and fifth innings while Tri-Village scored three in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Tri-Village had 16 hits and two errors while Yellow Springs had four hits and seven errors.

Madi Foreman was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBI. Lipps was 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, two runs and two RBI. Peyton Bietry was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBI. Andi Bietry was 2-for-4 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Murphey went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a RBI and three runs.

Mann was 1-for-4 with a triple and a run. Wilson was 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run. Shelby Bennett was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. Brooks was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a RBI. Kylei Perry walked once and scored a run.

Bennett pitched the complete game, allowing four earned runs on four hits, eight walks and six strikeouts.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

