Arcanum baseball team splits doubleheader with Milton-Union

ARCANUM – The Arcanum baseball team split a doubleheader with Milton-Union on Saturday.

Arcanum rallied in the first game to win 6-5.

Milton-Union took a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and two in the third. After Arcanum scored four runs in the fourth inning to tie the game, Milton-Union regained the lead in the top half of the fifth. Arcanum then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to win 6-5.

Arcanum had five hits and two errors while Milton-Union had seven hits and six errors.

Ben Sease went 2-for-4 for Arcanum. Layne Byrne and Steve Vanatta both were 1-for-3 and scored a run. Wade Meeks went 1-for-2, walked once and was hit by a pitch.

Caleb Shilt stole a base and scored two runs. Austin Smith stole a base and scored a run. Dylan Lumpkin also scored a run.

Shilt was the winning pitcher as he pitched four innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Evan Atchley pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Milton-Union won the second game 4-2.

Milton-Union scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third and one in the fourth while holding Arcanum to two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Arcanum had three hits and one error. Milton-Union had seven hits and one error.

Meeks went 2-for-4, stole a base and scored a run. Byrne was 1-for-3, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run. Atchley walked once and stole a base. Cole Spitler walked twice.

Austin Smith was the losing pitcher as he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and one unearned run on six hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Vanatta went 2 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. Meeks pitched a scoreless inning, allowing no runs, one walk and striking out one.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

