Versailles softball team beats Crestview, loses to Archbold

ROCKFORD – Versailles’ softball team split a pair of games on Saturday, defeating Crestview 11-1 in a five-inning run rule and losing 5-2 to Archbold.

In the first game against Crestview, Versailles scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth while holding Crestview to a single run in the bottom of the fourth.

Versailles out-hit Crestview 13 to five. Both teams committed three errors.

Kate Stammen was 3-for-3 with two home runs, was hit by a pitch, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Kami McEldowney went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in four runs. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs and two RBI.

Caitlin McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs. Cori Lawrence went 2-for-4. Sarah Gigandet went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Brynna Blakeley walked once, stole a base and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Versailles then lost 5-2 to Archbold in game two.

Versailles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Archbold scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 3-1. Versailles cut its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth before Arcanum scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning.

Archbold had nine hits and two errors while Versailles had five hits and no errors.

Kami McEldowney went 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI and a run. Gigandet was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Hallie Mills was 1-for-2 and stole a base. Caitlin McEldowney went 1-for-3. Hailey McEldowney walked and drove in a run.

Lawrence was the losing pitcher as she went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Makenzie Knore pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

