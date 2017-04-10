Greenville freshman baseball team beats Piqua, Troy

GREENVILLE – The Greenville freshman baseball team won two games over the weekend to start its season.

The Wave started off the first game against Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Foe Troy, coming out on top with a 7-4 victory. They then followed it up winning the second game of the doubleheader against another GWOC American North opponent, Piqua, with a 15-0 run rule in five innings.

“To go out and beat two different GWOC American North teams back-to-back says so much about the depth of our young pitching,” freshman head coach Chris Ward said. “We had to have enough guys to win two games today against two teams that only had to play one game each.”

The freshmen will suit up for a rematch at 5 p.m. Thursday at Troy.