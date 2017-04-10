Ansonia baseball team loses twice at New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen shut out the Ansonia baseball team twice on Saturday, which included a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader.

New Bremen beat Ansonia 13-0 in a five-inning run rule in the first game of the doubleheader. The Cardinals’ Ryan Bertke threw a no-hitter, allowing just two walks while striking out 11.

New Bremen scored one run in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third and three in the fourth while shutting out Ansonia in game one.

Lane Clark was the lone Tiger to reach base in the first game as he drew two walks and also stole a base.

Caleb Jones was the losing pitcher for Ansonia, allowing five earned runs on four hits, four walks, one hit batter and one strikeout in two innings on the mound. Devyn Sink also pitched two innings, allowing seven earned runs and one unearned run on four hits, seven walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

New Bremen then won the second game 10-0 in another five-inning run rule. The Cardinals scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third and five in the fourth while holding the Tigers scoreless.

Ansonia had three hits and two errors while New Bremen had eight hits and two errors.

Sink led Ansonia offensively in game two by going 2-for-2 with a double. Tyler Neal was 1-for-2. Josh Heitkamp was hit by a pitch.

Ethan Fischer was the losing pitcher as he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs and two unearned runs on seven hits, four walks and two hit batters. Tyler Neal pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing one earned run on one hit, two walks, one hit batter and one strikeout.