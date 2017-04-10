Greenville baseball team swept at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG – The Greenville baseball team lost a pair of games at Miamisburg on Saturday, falling 14-1 in a five-inning run rule and then losing 11-7.

Greenville took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning in game one, but then Miamisburg scored 14 unanswered runs with one in the first, 11 in the third and two in the fourth.

Greenville had six hits and four errors while Miamisburg had 10 hits and no errors.

Jason Shields went 2-for-2 in the first game. Tanner Ross was 1-for-2 with a RBI. Tyler Beyke was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Peter Pandey went 1-for-2, and Landon Eldridge was 1-for-3.

Pandey was the losing pitcher as he allowed eight earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, four walks and two hit batters in two innings on the mound. Brandon Beyke pitched one inning and allowed three unearned runs on two hits. Cam Kiser pitched an inning and allowed two earned runs on three hits and one strikeout.

Greenville again took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning in the second game. Miamisburg then took the lead with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and four in the second inning. Greenville scored four runs in the top of the third to make it 7-5 before Miamisburg pulled away again with three runs in the third and one in the fourth to lead 11-5. Greenville scored the game’s final two runs in the sixth inning.

Both teams had nine hits in the second game. Miamisburg committed two errors while Greenville had eight.

Shields had another two-hit game by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI. Pandey was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Ross went 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Grant Minnich was 1-for-2 with a double, walked once, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Landon Eldridge was 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Kyle Mills was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Tyler Beyke was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Brandon Beyke drove in a run. Logan Eldridge was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.

Owen Paulus was the losing pitcher as he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and eight unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Tyler Beyke pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.