Greenville boys tennis team loses to St. Marys for its 1st loss of the season

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, falling 4-1 to St. Marys.

Greenville’s lone win of the match came at first singles where Noah Haupt beat St. Marys’ Cam Dingledine 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

In the second singles match Greenville’s Craig Manges lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to Jacob Grannan. In third singles the Green Wave’s Branson Leigeber lost 6-1, 6-3 to Josh Winglet.

In first doubles Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway lost 6-2, 6-1 to Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant.

Greenville fell to 6-1 overall with the loss while St. Marys improved to 4-1.

The Green Wave junior varsity team lost 3-2 to St. Marys. The duos of Zach Miller and Bryan Day plus Eric Price and Victor Livesay won in doubles for Greenville.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6644.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6646.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6647.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6650.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6653.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6654.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6655.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6662.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6665.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6666.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6669.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6674.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6682.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMGP6687.jpg Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Noah Haupt returns a shot during a boys tennis match against St. Marys on Monday in Greenville. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Noah-Haupt-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Noah Haupt returns a shot during a boys tennis match against St. Marys on Monday in Greenville. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.