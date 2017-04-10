Posted on by

Greenville boys tennis team loses to St. Marys for its 1st loss of the season

By Kyle Shaner

Greenville's Noah Haupt returns a shot during a boys tennis match against St. Marys on Monday in Greenville.


Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, falling 4-1 to St. Marys.

Greenville’s lone win of the match came at first singles where Noah Haupt beat St. Marys’ Cam Dingledine 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

In the second singles match Greenville’s Craig Manges lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to Jacob Grannan. In third singles the Green Wave’s Branson Leigeber lost 6-1, 6-3 to Josh Winglet.

In first doubles Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway lost 6-2, 6-1 to Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant.

Greenville fell to 6-1 overall with the loss while St. Marys improved to 4-1.

The Green Wave junior varsity team lost 3-2 to St. Marys. The duos of Zach Miller and Bryan Day plus Eric Price and Victor Livesay won in doubles for Greenville.

Greenville’s Noah Haupt returns a shot during a boys tennis match against St. Marys on Monday in Greenville.
http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Noah-Haupt-WEB.jpgGreenville’s Noah Haupt returns a shot during a boys tennis match against St. Marys on Monday in Greenville. Kyle Shaner|The Daily Advocate

