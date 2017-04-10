Greenville boys tennis team loses to St. Marys for its 1st loss of the season

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Monday, falling 4-1 to St. Marys.
Greenville’s lone win of the match came at first singles where Noah Haupt beat St. Marys’ Cam Dingledine 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
In the second singles match Greenville’s Craig Manges lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to Jacob Grannan. In third singles the Green Wave’s Branson Leigeber lost 6-1, 6-3 to Josh Winglet.
In first doubles Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway lost 6-2, 6-1 to Michael Dietz and Evan Tennant.
Greenville fell to 6-1 overall with the loss while St. Marys improved to 4-1.
The Green Wave junior varsity team lost 3-2 to St. Marys. The duos of Zach Miller and Bryan Day plus Eric Price and Victor Livesay won in doubles for Greenville.
