Northmont rallies to defeat the Versailles softball team

VERSAILLES – Errors hurt the Versailles softball team in an 18-6 loss to Northmont on Monday.

The top half of the first inning began with Northmont’s Erin Mangen and Anna Mangen leading off with back-to-back singles. Marissa Bardonaro doubled to drive in the first run of the game and put Northmont up 1-0.

Following the first out of the inning, Sydney Weaver hit a home run to increase the Northmont lead to 4-0.

Versailles got off to a good start with Kami McEldowney doubling to lead off the bottom half of the first inning. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brynna Blakeley and scored on a grounder by Hailey McEldowney, making it a 4-1 game.

Northmont had the bases loaded with just one out in the second inning, but Versailles got out of the jam without allowing any runs.

Versailles cut into its deficit in the bottom half of the third inning, which began with a Sarah Gigandet double. Gigandet scored on a two-out RBI single by Blakeley, reducing the deficit to 4-2.

Northmont added to its lead in the fourth inning. Erin Mangen walked and then scored when Anna Mangen reached on a Versailles error.

In the bottom half of the inning Versailles took its first lead of the game.

After Anna Gehret singled, Kate Stammen hit a two-run home run to reduce the Northmont lead to 5-4.

The Tigers then loaded the bases when Mallory George singled, Caitlin McEldowney singled and Gigandet was hit by a pitch. Blakeley then drove in two runs with a single, putting the Tigers up 6-5.

The top of the fifth saw the Thunderbolts really catch on fire, though, and take a lead they held the rest of the night.

Weaver doubled to start the Northmont rally. Sydney McGilton then got a RBI double to tie the game at 6-6. Elanie Prater then got a RBI double, putting the Thunderbolts up 7-6.

Emma Finch doubled up the middle then Versailles had a throwing error, allowing Prater to score and moving Finch to third.

Lindsey Mutter and Erin Mangen then walked, loading the bases. Anna Mangen then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-6. Marissa Bardonaro singled then Ryanne Stoffel singled, driving in Mutter, Erin Mangen and Bardonaro to increase the lead to 12-6.

Weaver, batting for the second time in the inning, singled. McGilton then hit a RBI single to make it 13-6. Prater followed that up with a two-run double, increasing the lead to 15-6.

In the sixth inning Northmont added three more runs. Anna Mangen started off the inning with a double and moved to third on a grounder by Bardonaro. She then scored on a wild pitch, making it 16-6.

With two outs in the inning Weaver was hit by a pitch and then scored on a McGilton home run, making it an 18-6 game, which was the final score.

Northmont had 16 hits and no errors. Versailles had eight hits and four errors.

Blakeley went 2-for-2 with three RBI for Versailles. Stammen was 1-for-3 with a home run, a run and two RBI. Kami McEldowney was 1-for-1 with a double and a run. Gigandet was 1-for-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Mallory George was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Gehret was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Hailey McEldowney had a RBI.

Cori Lawrence pitched six innings, allowing eight earned runs and 10 unearned runs on 16 hits, six walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

Versailles’ Cori Lawrence pitches during a softball game against Northmont on Monday in Versailles. http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cori-Lawrence-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Cori Lawrence pitches during a softball game against Northmont on Monday in Versailles. Jamie Wilson|For The Daily Advocate