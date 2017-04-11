Greenville baseball team run ruled at Vandalia-Butler

VANDALIA – Vandalia-Butler run ruled Greenville 10-0 in five innings of Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball on Monday.

Butler scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Greenville scoreless.

Greenville had one hit and three errors. Butler had 11 hits and no errors.

Tanner Ross had Greenville’s lone hit on Monday. Landon Eldridge reached base on a walk.

Kyle Mills was the losing pitcher for the Green Wave as he went three innings and allowed six earned runs and two unearned runs on seven hits, three walks, one hit batter and one strikeout. Tyler Beyke pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk.