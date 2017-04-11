Tri-Village baseball team beats Ansonia 8-3

ANSONIA – Tri-Village beat Ansonia 8-3 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Monday that was shortened because of lighting.

Tri-Village took a 7-0 lead with five runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the seventh. Ansonia scored its first run in the bottom of the third. Then in the fourth inning Tri-Village scored one run and Ansonia scored two to make it 8-3.

Tri-Village had five runs in during the top half of the sixth inning and had the bases loaded with no outs when the game was called because of lighting.

Tri-Village had eight hits and two errors in the game while Ansonia had four hits and one error.

Christian Ricker went 2-for-2 with three runs and six stolen bases for Tri-Village. Trey Frech was 2-for-4 with two RBI. The Patriots stole 13 bases.

Ricker pitched two innings for Tri-Village, allowing no runs on no hits and five strikeouts. Camren Munchel earned the win by pitching two innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on four hits and one strikeout. Frech pitched one perfect inning.

Rygh Fortkamp was the losing pitcher for Ansonia as he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, five walks and three strikeouts. Keith Burk pitched 1/3 of an inning and retired the only batter he faced.

Ansonia’s Trevor Beam was 1-for-2 with a home run, a run and two RBI. Kane Kimmel went 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

Tri-Village is now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the CCC. Ansonia is 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.

