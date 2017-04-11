Posted on by

Tri-Village softball team defeats Ansonia 11-7


ANSONIA – Tri-Village beat Ansonia 11-7 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Monday.

Tri-Village scored the game’s first run in the top half of the third inning then Ansonia took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Tri-Village regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth before Ansonia tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half of the inning.

Tri-Village took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 10-3. Ansonia scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth then both teams scored one run in the seventh inning.

Tri-Village had 17 hits and one error while Ansonia had five hits and four errors.

Danika Mann went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a RBI for Tri-Village. Payge Malott was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one stolen base, two runs and three RBI. Trisa Porter went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI. Allie Downing was 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs and three RBI.

Rachel Miller went 2-for-2 with a RBI for Tri-Village. Kloey Murphey was 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run. Shelby Frech was 1-for-4 and drove in a run. Andi Bietry was 1-for-5. Shelby Holzapfel drove in a run. Madi Foreman scored three runs, and Breeann Lipps scored one run.

Porter pitched 6 2/3 innings for Tri-Village to earn the win, allowing five earned runs and two unearned runs on five hits, 10 walks and eight strikeouts. Taylor Bowles pitched 1/3 of an inning, striking out one.

