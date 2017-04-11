Bradford baseball team run rules National Trail

BRADFORD – Bradford run ruled National Trail 16-6 in six innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Monday.

Bradford jumped out to a big lead with nine runs in the first inning. National Trail cut into the lead with two runs in the second and one in the fourth to make it 9-3.

Bradford scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 12-3 then National Trail scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to make it 12-6. Bradford scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for a six-inning run rule victory.

Both teams had 14 hits in Monday’s game. Bradford committed one error while National Trail committed three.

Bryson Canan went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBI for Bradford. Parker Smith was 2-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases, a RBI and three runs. Dillon Reck was 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and three runs. Chase Gambill was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI.

Mason Justice went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Alex Swabb was 1-for-2, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Wade Gerlach was 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and three RBI. Walker Branson was 1-for-3 and drove in two runs. Bryant Byers was 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Clay Layman walked and scored a run.

Smith earned the win by pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, no walks, one hit batter and nine strikeouts. Fischer Spencer pitched one innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, one walk and one strikeout.