Mississinawa Valley softball team beats Union City 12-7


UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley softball team beat crosstown rival Union City, Indiana, 12-7 on Monday.

Union City took a 3-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Mississinawa Valley responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and one in the second to lead 5-3. Union City regained the lead with four runs in the third before MV scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth to win 12-7.

Mississinawa Valley out-hit Union City 13 to 12.

Paxton Scholl went 3-for-4 with two triples, a stolen base, a run and four RBI. Lindsay Johns was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs. Bailey Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Taydem Elson was 1-for-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, walked, stole three bases, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Amanda Jeffers was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-1, walked once, was hit by a pitch twice, stole three bases and scored two runs. Lupe Arrona was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Makayla Coning was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Jolie Elson was 1-for-4 and drove in a run.

Scholl was the winning pitcher as she went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Taydem Elson pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on four hits, five walks and one strikeout.

