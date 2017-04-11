Arcanum baseball team loses at Newton

PLEASANT HILL – Arcanum lost 7-1 to Newton in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Monday.

Newton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning. Arcanum scored its lone run in the top half of the sixth inning then Newton added three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Newton out-hit Arcanum six to four in Monday’s game. Both teams committed two errors.

Layne Byrne went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Arcanum. Brandon Kinney and Steve Vanatta both went 1-for-2.

Wade Meeks was the losing pitcher as he went five innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on five hits, six walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Caleb Shilt pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing three earned runs on one hit, three walks and one strikeout. Austin Smith pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out the lone batter he faced.