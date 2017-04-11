Tri-Village baseball team beats National Trail 3-1

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village’s baseball team improved to 8-0 on the season with a 3-1 Cross County Conference victory over National Trail on Tuesday.

Tri-Village scored one run in the second, fourth and sixth innings while holding National Trail to a single run in the top half of the seventh.

Tri-Village had four hits and three errors on Tuesday. National Trail had three hits and two errors.

Christian Ricker earned the win, improving to 3-0 on the year, by pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, two walks and struck out two.

Jonny Wilson earned his first save of the year by pitching one inning and allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Luke Wheeler was 1-for-3 with a double for the Patriots. Christian Ricker walked twice, stole two bases and drove in a run. Two of Tri-Village’s three runs were unearned.

Tri-Village, who is now 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the CCC, will play at Tri-County North on Thursday.