Greenville baseball team loses to Vandalia-Butler

GREENVILLE – Greenville lost 10-2 to Vandalia-Butler in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Tuesday in Greenville.

After Butler took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning, Greenville went up 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Butler regained the lead with two runs in the third inning and blew the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Greenville had three hits and three errors on Tuesday. Butler had 14 hits and one error.

Tanner Ross went 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Greenville. Peter Pandey was 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Kyle Mills and Jason Shields both drove in runs.

Pandey was charged with the loss as he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and six unearned runs on 11 hits and six walks. Owen Paulus pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.