Versailles baseball team beats New Bremen in MAC opener

VERSAILLES – Versailles’ baseball team run ruled New Bremen 12-2 in five innings during its Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday.

New Bremen scored first with one run in the first inning. Versailles took a 3-1 lead in the second inning then New Bremen scored its final run in the top half of the third. Versailles then added three more runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to win 12-2.

Versailles out-hit New Bremen 16 to five. Both teams committed two errors.

Kurtis Rutschilling went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI to lead Versailles. Kyle Subler was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI. Jacob Heitkamp was 2-for-2 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Cole Neikamp was 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Keaton McEdowney was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run.

Noah Richard was 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Noah Grisez was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a RBI and a run. Isaac Ruhenkamp was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Austin Knapke was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run.

Heitkamp pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on five hits, no walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts.