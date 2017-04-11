Tri-Village softball team shut-out by National Trail

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village softball team lost 4-0 to National Trail in Cross County Conference action on Tuesday.

National Trail scored three runs in the first inning and one in the sixth while holding Tri-Village scoreless.

Tri-Village had four hits and three errors on Tuesday. National Trail had eight hits and one error.

Allie Downing and Payge Malott both went 1-for-3 with a double for Tri-Village. Shelby Holzapfel and Trisa Porter also went 1-for-3 for the Patriots.

Taylor Bowles pitched three innings and allowed one run on two hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Porter pitched four innings and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks.