Versailles softball team loses MAC game at New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – The Versailles softball team lost 9-6 to New Bremen in its first Midwest Athletic Conference game of the season.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning then New Bremen went up 3-2 in the second inning. Versailles tied the game in the top half of the fifth inning, but New Bremen regained the lead with three runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead 6-3. Both teams added three more runs with New Bremen scoring three in the sixth and Versailles scoring two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Versailles had 11 hits and four errors, and New Bremen had seven hits and one error.

Hailey McEldowney went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Kami McEldowney was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBI. Kate Stammen was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Cori Lawrence was 2-for-4 and stole a base.

Sarah Gigandet was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Anna Gehret was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing four earned runs and five unearned runs on seven hits, two walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts.