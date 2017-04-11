Mississinawa Valley baseball team loses to Twin Valley South

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 8-1 to Twin Valley South in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Twin Valley South took a 3-0 lead with two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth. After Mississinawa Valley scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, South added one run in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to win 8-1.

Both Mississinawa and Twin Valley South had five hits. MV committed six errors, though, while TVS had none.

Mississinawa Valley’s Andrew Johns went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Cameron Shimp was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Ethan Dirksen and Zac Longfellow both were 1-for-3. Trent Collins stole a base and scored a run.

Matthew Slob pitched 5 1/3 innings for MV, allowing three earned runs and five unearned runs on five hits, five walks and seven strikeouts. Shimp pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out one.