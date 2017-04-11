Ansonia baseball team loses to Miami East

ANSONIA – The Ansonia baseball team lost 11-2 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference game on Tuesday.

Miami East took an 8-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third. Ansonia scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third then Miami East added one run in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Miami East out-hit Ansonia 10 to six on Tuesday. Both teams committed two errors.

Lane Clark went 2-for-3 for Ansonia. Rygh Fortkamp was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ethan Fischer was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Trevor Beam and Keith Burk both went 1-for-2. Kane Kimmel scored a run.

Kimmel pitched three innings and allowed seven earned runs and one unearned run on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Burk went four innings and allowed two earned runs and one unearned run on three hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.