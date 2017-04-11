Bradford baseball team loses 4-3 at Houston

HOUSTON – The Bradford baseball team lost 4-3 at Houston on Tuesday.

After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Houston took a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the second inning. Bradford scored one run in the third inning to cut its deficit to 3-2, Houston scored one run in the fourth inning, and Bradford scored the game’s final run in the sixth inning.

Houston had seven hits and one error while Bradford had three hits and five errors.

Parker Smith went 1-for-3, walked once and scored a run for Bradford. Walker Branson was 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Wade Gerlach was 1-for-3. Mason Justice was hit by a pitch, stole a base, drove in a run and scored a run. Clay Layman walked once and scored a run.

Josh Phillips pitched the complete game for Bradford, allowing one earned run and three unearned runs on seven hits, one walk, two hit batters and one strikeout.