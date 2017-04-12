Arcanum track and field teams win the Ansonia Quad

ANSONIA – The Arcanum boys and girls track and field teams won the Ansonia Quad on Tuesday.

Arcanum won the girls portion of the four-team meet with 85 points, Ansonia finished second with 79, Covington finished third with 73, and Union City, Indiana, finished fourth with 9.

Arcanum won the boys portion of the meet with 93 points, Union City finished second with 68.5, Covington finished third with 51, and Ansonia finished fourth with 41.5

Arcanum’s Samantha Aukerman finished second in the girls discus throw with a throw of 88 feet 6 inches, Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished third with a throw of 86 feet 10 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished fourth with a throw of 84 feet 10 inches, and Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished fifth with a throw of 83 feet 2 inches.

Arcanum’s Luke Holsapple won the boys discus throw with a throw of 124 feet 7 inches, Arcanum’s Paul Rammel finished third with a throw of 93 feet, and Arcanum’s Milo Simpson finished fourth with a throw of 91 feet 10 inches.

Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished third in the girls shot put with a toss of 31 feet 8 inches, Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished fourth with a throw of 29 feet 0.5 inches, and Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished fifth with a throw of 28 feet 6 inches.

Arcanum’s Luke Holsapple won the boys shot put with a throw of 38 feet 11.5 inches, Arcanum’s Paul Rammel finished fourth with a toss of 33 feet 9 inches, and Ansonia’s Austin Helmke finished fifth with a toss of 33 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s Lydia Sink won the girls long jump with a jump of 16 feet 9 inches, Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen finished second with a jump of 14 feet, Arcanum’s Trinity Layman finished third with a jump of 13 feet 11.5 inches, Arcanum’s Logan Garbig finished fourth with a jump of 13 feet 9 inches, and Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished fifth with a jump of 13 feet 4.5 inches.

Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished second in the boys long jump by jumping 17 feet 2.25 inches, and Ansonia’s Max Wardrip finished fifth by jumping 16 feet 7.5 inches.

Ansonia’s Aliya Barga won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet 2 inches, Ansonia’s Lydia Sink finished second by clearing 4 feet 8 inches, Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser finished third by clearing 4 feet 8 inches, and Arcanum’s Kalista Harleman finished fourth by clearing 4 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander finished second in the boys high jump by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, and Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien finished fourth by clearing 5 feet.

Arcanum’s Izzy Whiting won the girls pole vault by clearing 8 feet, Arcanum’s Phoebe Weidner finished third by clearing 6 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Celeste Arnett finished fourth by clearing 6 feet.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas won the boys pole vault by clearing 14 feet 6 inches, Ansonia’s Matthew Shook finished third by clearing 11 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Michael Scott finished fourth by clearing 9 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s team of Amber Bergman, Skyler Marker, Olivia Wright and Katie Werts won the girls 4×800 meter relay in 12:16.35 while Arcanum’s Marcy Bradshaw, Izzy Whiting, Mara Wetzel and Cora Budemann finished second in 12:36.74.

Arcanum’s Wills Troutwine, Tristen O’Brien, Dakota White and Michael Scott won the boys 4×800 meter relay in 9:42.19 while Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Michael Hall, James Fields and Logan Warner finished fourth in 10:18.70.

Arcanum’s Paige Kreusch finished second in the girls 100 meter hurdles in 17.59, Arcanum’s Trinity Layman finished fourth in 18.56, and Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen finished fifth in 18.96.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished second in the boys 110 meter hurdles in 17.17, Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished third in 18.76, Arcanum’s Jimmy Barry finished fourth in 18.81, and Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished fifth in 23.81.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles won the girls 100 meter dash in 13.31, Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished second in 14.08, Ansonia’s Stefani Garrett finished third in 14.35, Ansonia’s Emily Bennett finished fourth in 14.95, and Arcanum’s Abbi VanHoose finished fifth in 15.71.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished second in the boys 100 meter dash in 11.87, and Arcanum’s Marcus Plessinger finished fifth in 12.65.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Stefani Garrett, Aliya Barga and Lydia Sink finished second in the girls 4×200 meter relay in 1:57.41 while Arcanum’s Cora Budemann, Kayla Riegle, Phoebe Weidner and Kalista Harleman finished third in 2:18.16.

Arcanum’s Josh Wright, Marcus Plessinger, Dan Coats and Devin Keckler finished second in the boys 4×200 meter relay in 1:44.60 while Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Michael Hall, Max Wardrip and Trevor Martin finished third in 1:49.80.

Arcanum’s Marcy Bradshaw finished second in the girls 1,600 meter run in 6:27.47, and Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished fourth in 6:41.89.

Arcanum’s Wills Troutwine won the boys 1,600 meter run in 5:08.97, Arcanum’s Dakota White finished fourth in 5:19.95, and Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished fifth in 5:20.28.

Ansonia’s A’tyah Knowles, Stefani Garrett, Hannah Wilson and Emily Bennett finished second in the girls 4×100 meter relay in 56.20 while Arcanum’s Paige Kreusch, Trinity Layman, Logan Garbig and Kayla Riegle finished third in 1:00.00.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas, Max Wardrip, Matthew Shook and Logan Alexander finished second in the boys 4×100 meter realy in 48.82 while Arcanum’s Marcus Plessinger, Dan Coats, Devin Keckler and Luke Holsapple finished third in 50.02.

Ansonia’s Aliya Barga finished second in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:14.19, Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser finished third in 1:16.30, Arcanum’s Cora Budemann finished fourth in 1:16.49, and Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished fifth in 1:17.50.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine won the boys 400 meter dash in 54.67, Arcanum’s Dan Coats finished second in 56.40, Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta finished fourth in 59.51, and Arcanum’s Devin Keckler finished fifth in 1:04.33.

Arcanum’s Trinity Layman finished second in the girls 300 meter hurdles in 56.07, Arcanum’s Izzy Whiting finished third in 56.30, Arcanum’s Paige Kreusch finished fourth in 57.04, and Ansonia’s Bailey Stammen finished fifth in 59.79.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald won the boys 300 meter hurdles in 47.21, Ansonia’s Matthew Shook finished second in 48.90, and Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished fourth in 50.68.

Ansonia’s Katie Werts finished third in the girls 800 meter run in 2:57.24, Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished fourth in 3:03.41, and Ansonia’s Skyler Marker finished fifth in 3:09.40.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk finished fourth in the boys 800 meter run in 2:25.82, and Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine finished fifth in 2:29.56.

Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson won the girls 200 meter dash in 29.23, Ansonia’s Stefani Garrett finished second in 29.61, Ansonia’s Emily Bennett finished fourth in 31.45, and Arcanum’s Abbi VanHoose finished fifth in 33.19.

Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished second in the boys 200 meter dash in 25.31, and Arcanum’s Dan Coats finished third in 25.54.

Arcanum’s Marcy Bradshaw won the girls 3,200 meter run in 13:07.66, and Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished second in 14:04.62.

Arcanum’s Wills Troutwine won the boys 3,200 meter run in 11:12.13, Arcanum’s Michael Scott finished second in 11:33.92, Arcanum’s Dakota White finished third in 11:37.67, and Arcanum’s Tanner Delk finished fifth in 11:56.10.

Arcanum’s Marcy Bradshaw, Izzy Whiting, Cora Budemann and Audrey Heiser finished second in the girls 4×400 meter relay in 4:49.07 while Ansonia’s Amber Bergman, Skyler Marker, Olivia Wright and Katie Werts finished third in 4:56.12.

Arcanum’s Tristen O’Brien, Michael Scott, Jacob Osswald and Josh Wright finished third in the boys 4×400 meter relay while Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Michael Hall, James Fields and Logan Warner finished fourth in 4:25.55 and Ansonia’s Jacob Vietor, Ethan Setser, Garrett Weyant and Peyton Setser finished fifth in 4:41.65.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

