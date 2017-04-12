Ansonia junior high girls track team wins Arcanum Booster Invitational

ARCANUM – The Ansonia junior high girls track and field team won the Arcanum Booster Invitational on Monday.

Ansonia’s girls won the nine-team meet with 129 points, Miami East finished second with 121, Twin Valley South finished third in 85.5, Arcanum finished fourth with 63, Franklin Monroe finished fifth with 54, Preble Shawnee finished sixth with 43, Dixie finished seventh with 35.5, Tri-Village finished eighth with 33, and Tri-County North finished ninth with 16.

Twin Valley South won the boys portion of the meet with 134.5 points, Arcanum finished second with 83.5, Ansonia finished third with 76.5, Preble Shawnee finished fourth with 72, Franklin Monroe finished fifth with 61, Dixie finished sixth with 58, Miami East finished seventh with 40, Tri-Village finished eighth with 34, and Tri-County North finished ninth with 24.5.

Franklin Monroe’s Ahmya Elder won the girls 100 meter dash in 14.1 seconds.

Ansonia’s Cierra Rosinski won the girls 200 meter dash in 30.0. She also won the girls 400 meter dash in 66.0.

Franklin Monroe’s Lily Azwell won the girls 100 meter hurdles in 17.2. She won the girls 200 meter hurdles in 31.9.

Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder, Aubrey Noggler, Emma Barga and Lauren Burns won the girls 4×200 meter relay in 2:05.0.

Franklin Monroe’s Abbey Myers won the girls long jump with a jump of 13 feet 4.25 inches.

Tri-Village’s Meghan Downing won the girls discus throw with a throw of 71 feet 1 inch.

Franklin Monroe’s Weston Sease won the boys 200 meter dash in 27.2.

Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis won the boys 400 meter dash in 60.0.

Tri-Village’s Matthew Holzapfel won the boys 800 meter run in 2:29.5.

Franklin Monroe’s Weston Sease won the boys 200 meter hurdles in 30.1.

Ansonia’s Jackson Shellhaas won the boys pole vault by clearing 9 feet 6 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis won the boys long jump by jumping 15 feet 11.5 inches.

For complete results from the meet, visit http://www.baumspage.com/trackms/arcanum/2017/2017%20Results.htm.