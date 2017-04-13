Posted on by

Greenville boys tennis team wins at Chaminade Julienne


DAYTON – The Greenville boys tennis team beat Chaminade Julienne 3-2 on Wednesday.

In first singles Greenville’s Noah Haupt beat Will Marshall 6-0, 6-1. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Craig Manges beat Dominic Rougnx 7-5, 6-4. The Wave’s Branson Leigeber lost 6-2, 7-6 (2) to Andrew Hartley in third singles.

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith beat Hunter Johns and Joe Allaire 6-0, 7-5. In second doubles the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Josh Galloway lost 6-4, 6-4 to Nick Henne and Cole Breeding.

Greenville improved to 7-1 with the win while CJ fell to 6-3.

