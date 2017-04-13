Franklin Monroe baseball team beats Bradford 10-1

BRADFORD – Cade McGlinch threw a one-hitter as Franklin Monroe beat Bradford 10-1 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Franklin Monroe scored one run in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth while holding Bradford to a single run in the fifth inning.

FM had 14 hits and one error on Thursday while Bradford had one hit and four errors.

Chase Gambill had Bradford’s lone hit and drove in Alex Swabb.

For Franklin Monroe Jeremy Bridenbaugh went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Zach Cable was 2-for-4, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Mason Conley was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run. McGlinch was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Noah Koffer went 2-for-3.

Levi Altic was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI for FM. Bryce Filbrun was 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Trevor Collins was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Kevin Bancroft went 1-for-1. Logan Ressler was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

McGlinch earned the win for Franklin Monroe by pitching the complete game and allowing one unearned run on one hit, one walk and five strikeouts.

Fischer Spencer was the losing pitcher for Bradford as he went six innings, allowing 10 earned runs and four unearned runs on 14 hits, no walks, one hit batter and five strikeouts. Jeff Wolf pitched a perfect inning in relief and struck out the side.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bradford-FM-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.