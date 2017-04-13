Greenville boys tennis team sweeps Fairborn

FAIRBORN – The Greenville boys tennis team swept Fairborn 5-0 on Thursday, winning each match in straight sets.

In first singles Greenville’s Noah Haupt swept Tyler Fillback 6-0, 6-0. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Craig Manges swept Harry Huynh 6-0, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Branson Leigeber swept Shayla Murray 6-0, 6-0

In the first doubles match Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith swept Eli Smith and Titus Smith 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Tristan McDaniel swept Austin Sutler and Heidi Wahlstorm 6-0, 6-0

Greenville improved to 8-1 with the win while Fairborn fell to 0-11.