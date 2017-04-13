Arcanum baseball team defeats Mississinawa Valley

ARCANUM – Despite having just three hits, Arcanum beat Mississinawa Valley 6-5 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Arcanum scored first with a run in the bottom half of the second inning, but Mississinawa Valley scored two in the third to go up 2-1. Arcanum regained the lead with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, going up 5-2. MV tied the game with three runs in the top half of the sixth, but Arcanum scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the inning.

Arcanum had three hits and one error while Mississinawa Valley had nine hits and five errors.

Arcanum’s Wade Meeks went 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Layne Byrne was 1-for-4, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in a run. Steve Vanatta was 1-for-1 and scored a run.

Arcanum’s Brandon Kinney was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Evan Atchley walked, stole a base and scored a run. Pierce Lindemuth and Caleb Shilt both stole a base and scored a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Kyler Guillozet went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a RBI and two runs. Zac Longfellow went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. Trent Collins was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored a run.

MV’s Max Dirmeyer was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI. Cameron Shimp was 1-for-4 and drove in a run. Andrew Johns went 1-for-4. Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-4 and stole a base. Colton Hines walked and scored a run.

Vanatta was the winning pitcher for Arcanum as he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits or walks. Mitch Wogoman pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Trojans, allowing five earned runs on nine hits, three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts.

Collins pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing two earned runs and four unearned runs on three hits, two walks, one hit batter and seven strikeouts.

By Kyle Shaner [email protected]

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

