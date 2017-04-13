Tri-Village softball team wins at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – The Tri-Village softball team won 7-6 in a Cross County Conference game at Tri-County North on Thursday.

After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Tri-County North scored two runs in the second and one in the third to lead 4-1. Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning then Tri-Village scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh to go up 7-5. North scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Tri-Village had nine hits and three errors while Tri-County North had seven hits and seven errors.

Shelby Frech went 3-for-4 with a double and scored two runs for Tri-Village. Danika Mann was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Shelby Holzapfel was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs.

Allie Downing went 1-for-4 with a double and a run. Rachel Miller was 1-for-3. Trisa Porter drove in two runs and scored one run. Breeann Lipps walked and scored a run. Peyton Bietry drove in a run.

Porter pitched the complete game, allowing three earned runs and three unearned runs on seven hits, three walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.