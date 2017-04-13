Tri-Village baseball team suffers its 1st loss at Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – The Tri-Village baseball team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, losing 4-1 in a Cross County Conference game at Tri-County North.

Tri-County North scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fourth while holding Tri-Village to one run in the fifth inning.

Tri-Village had nine hits and no errors. Tri-County North had four hits and no errors.

Jared Buckley went 2-for-3 with a RBI for Tri-Village. Camren Munchel and Luke Wheeler both went 2-for-3 while Christian Ricker was 2-for-4.

Jonny Wilson fell to 3-1 on the year as he pitched six innings, allowing four runs on four hits, four walks, one hit batter and six strikeouts.

Tri-Village fell to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the CCC with the loss.