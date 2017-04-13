Versailles baseball team loses in extra innings at Parkway

ROCKFORD – The Versailles baseball team suffered its first Midwest Athletic Conference loss of the season on Thursday, falling 4-3 in 10 innings at Parkway.

Parkway took a 2-0 lead in the second inning before Versailles tied the game with one run in the fourth and one run in the sixth. The Tigers took their first lead, 3-2, in the top half of the 10th inning, but Parkway responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame to win 4-3.

Versailles had nine hits and three errors on Thursday while Parkway had five hits and one error.

Keaton McEdowney went 3-for-5 and scored two runs for Versailles. Austin Knapke was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Cole Neikamp went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Kyle Subler went 1-for-5 with a double. Isaac Ruhenkamp and Kurtis Rutschilling both were 1-for-5.

Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss as he allowed two earned runs on one hit, one walk and two hit batters without recording an out. Niekamp pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run and one unearned run on four hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

Elliot Bruns pitched two scoreless innings, allowing no hits, two walks and striking out three. Knapke pitched 1/3 of an inning.