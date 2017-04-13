Parkway rallies to defeat the Versailles softball team

VERSAILLES – Parkway scored four runs in the seventh inning on Thursday to defeat Versailles 8-4 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game.

Versailles took a 1-0 lead in the second inning then Parkway went up 2-1 with two runs in the third. The Panthers increased their lead to 4-1 in the top half of the fifth inning, but the Tigers tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom half of the frame. Parkway then scored four runs in the seventh to win 8-4.

Versailles had 10 hits and three errors on Thursday. Parkway had seven hits and one error.

Kate Stammen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a RBI and a run for Versailles. Sarah Gigandet was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs.

Cori Lawrence was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Brynna Blakeley was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Hailey McEldowney walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for the Tigers, allowing four earned runs and four unearned runs on seven hits, three walks and one hit batter.