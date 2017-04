ARCANUM – The Arcanum softball team shut out Bradford 9-0 in a Cross County Conference game on Friday.

MacKenzie Sharritts led Arcanum offensively by recording three hits including a home run. , Shai Robinson and Elle Siculan also had three hits each. Brittany Kinney had two hits for the Trojans.

Siculan was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, and she struck out five batters.

Arcanum improved to 8-2 with the win.