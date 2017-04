ARCANUM – Arcanum shut out Bradford 7-0 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Friday.

Arcanum did all of its offensive damage early with one run in the second inning and six runs in the second inning.

The Trojans had nine hits and two errors while the Railroaders had five hits and no errors.

Arcanum’s Ben Sease and Evan Atchley both went 2-for-3 with two RBI each.

Wade Meeks was the winning pitcher for Arcanum, and Parker Smith was the losing pitcher for Bradford.