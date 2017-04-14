Greenville baseball team loses in 8 innings to Springfield

GREENVILLE – Springfield scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Greenville baseball team 11-6 on Friday.

Greenville took a 3-0 lead in the first inning in Friday’s game before Springfield tied the game in the second inning. The Green Wave retook the lead with one run in the third inning, but the Wildcats again tied the game in the top half of the fourth inning.

Greenville took the lead once more with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but again Springfield tied the game with two runs in the sixth. The Wildcats then scored five runs in the eighth inning to take their first lead of the day and win 11-6.

Greenville had seven hits and three errors in the game while Springfield had 14 hits and five errors.

Peter Pandey went 2-for-5 with four stolen bases, two runs and three RBI to lead Greenville offensively. Landon Eldridge was 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run. Tyler Beyke went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run.

Tanner Ross was 1-for-5 and drove in a run. Kyle Mills was 1-for-2 with two walks. Brandon Beyke was 1-for-4. Logan Eldridge walked once, stole two bases and scored two runs. Grant Minnich was hit by two pitches and stole a base.

Mills was the losing pitcher as he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits, no walks and one strikeout. Owen Paulus pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and three unearned runs on six hits, three walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

By Kyle Shaner

