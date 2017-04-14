Posted on by

Greenville boys tennis team beats Xenia


GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team beat Xenia 4-1 on Friday.

Greenville’s Noah Haupt beat Kenneth Klontz 6-1, 6-0 in first singles. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Craig Manges beat Dorien Morris 6-3, 6-0. In third singles the Wave’s Branson Leigeber beat Zane Cukovecki 7-5, 6-0.

In first doubles Greenville’s Austin Grote and Josh Smith beat Chris Brodsky and Michael Graham 6-1, 6-1. In the second doubles match the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Zach Miller lost 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (8) to Spencer Titus and Aaron Harrison.

Greenville improved to 9-1 with Friday’s win, and Xenia fell to 3-7.

http://dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-19.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:16 am |    

St. Mary’s students celebrate Holy Week

St. Mary’s students celebrate Holy Week
1:46 am |    

Easter spending to surpass $18 billion in 2017

Easter spending to surpass $18 billion in 2017
10:33 pm |    

Morgan Gilbert hits 2 inside-the-park home runs as the Greenville softball team defeats Fairborn

Morgan Gilbert hits 2 inside-the-park home runs as the Greenville softball team defeats Fairborn
comments powered by Disqus