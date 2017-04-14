Tri-Village baseball team loses to Twin Valley South

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village baseball team lost 6-0 to Twin Valley South in a Cross County Conference game on Friday.

Twin Valley South scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth while holding Tri-Village scoreless.

South out-hit Tri-Village six to three. Both teams committed one error.

Camren Munchel was 1-for-2 with a double for Tri-Village.

Christian Ricker was the losing pitcher for the Patriots, falling to 3-1 on the season. He pitched the complete seven innings and allowed five earned runs and one unearned run on six hits, five walks and two strikeouts.